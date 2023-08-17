"Entire village, the country is happy": Mohit Kumar’s mother on his U20 wrestling title win

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], August 17 : There is an atmosphere of happiness and joy at the residence of Indian wrestler Mohit Kumar, who clinched a gold medal at the U20 World Wrestling Championships in Jordan on Wednesday.

Mohit Kumar created history after winning the U20 World Wrestling Championships. He defeated Eldar Akhmadudinov 9-8 in a 61 kg freestyle event in Jordan.

Mohit Kumar’s mother said he took initial steps in wrestling when he was in primary school.

"We are happy. The entire village and the country is happy. He started going for wrestling training when he was in class II or III,” she said.

Asked how Mohit Kumar takes care of his diet, she said that her son does not have very strict preferences but has a fondness for milk, curd and ghee.

She said she will prepare his favourite dishes on his return back home.

Mohit Kumar is the fourth Indian freestyle wrestler to win a Junior World Championship.

Palwinder Cheema (2001), Ramesh Kumar (2001), and Deepak Punia (2019) had won gold in U20 World Championships.

While Mohit Kumar won gold at the ongoing U20 World Wrestling Championships , Sagar Jaglan claimed a silver medal in freestyle 79kg category while Deepak Chahal won a bronze medal in 97kg category on the second of the event.

Antim Panghal, who won a gold medal at the previous edition, is the only woman to have done so.

So far, India has won four medals with one gold, two silver, and one bronze medal at the Wrestling Championships.

