Equestrians Stasya, Arya, Rehan, Niharika secure their first qualifier for Junior Championships

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], April 7 : The Amateur Riders' Club hosted the second day of the first qualifiers for the Junior National Equestrian Competition on Saturday at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Riders Stasya, Arya, Rehan and Niharika qualified for the Nationals in the Show Jumping and Dressage categories.

The Tournament is happening under the aegis of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), where athletes are participating in the categories of Dressage - Young Rider, Show Jumping - Children 2 and Children 1.

In the JNEC Show Jumping Children 1 category, Arya Chandorkar secured the 1st position while riding on the horse 'Conquest'.

In the JNEC Show Jumping Children 2 category, Stasya Pandya secured the 1st position while riding on the horse 'Knighthood'.

In the JNEC Dressage Young Rider category, Niharika Gautam Singhania secured the 1st position while riding on the horse 'Kwartz Decadent Grey RS2'.

Results - Ranking/ Player Name (Horse Name/ Time/Penalty)

Category Children 1 Show Jumping

1. Arya Chandorkar, Conquest, 63.02, 0 penalty

2. Rehan Shah, Visionist, 67.94, 0 penalty

Category Children 2 Show Jumping

1. Stasya Pandya, Knighthood, 92.52, 0 penalty

Results - Ranking/ Player Name (Horse Name/ Percentage)

Category Young Rider Dressage

1. Niharika Gautam Singhania, Kwartz Decadent Grey RS2, 65.172%

Arya Chandorkar, 13 years old, Oberoi International School OGC said "I am happy to have cleared the National qualifiers on Conquest. I have to do a lot of preparation for the Nationals and I am fortunate to get training in the best facilities at ARC under the guidance of the best coaches and helpful seniors'.

