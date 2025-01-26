Erasmus named ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year, Illingworth takes top umpire honour

New Delhi, Jan 26 Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus has been named ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year award for 2024, making it the second time of him winning the coveted honour.

Erasmus, 29, was a constant threat with his steady off-breaks while leading Namibia in 2024. He started the year with a five-wicket haul against Nepal in Kirtipur, which set the base for him taking 18 wickets each in both ODIs and T20Is. In ODIs, Erasmus scored 364 runs at an average of 33.09, while in T20Is Erasmus amassed 363 runs at an average of 33.

His best performance of the year came during the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, scoring 52 against Scotland and lighting up the super over in his team’s solitary win against Oman. Though Namibia lost to Scotland by five wickets in a crunch Group B fixture, Erasmus made a superb 31-ball 52 to top score in in their total of 155/9.

With the ball, he removed two of Scotland’s top three to bag individual figures of 2/29 from his four overs. Though Namibia later got a heavy defeat against Australia, Erasmus was one of only two Namibia players to reach double figures, through his 36 off 43 balls, as his team posted 72 in 17 overs.

Previously, England’s Richard Illingworth was named as the winner of 2024 ICC Umpire of the Year honour, who will be given the prestigious David Shepherd Trophy. Illingworth, 61, has now won the award for the fourth time, having previously claimed the honour in 2019, 2022, and 2023 respectively.

Later on Sunday, the ICC will also announce the winners of three awards - ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Year, ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year, and ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year.

