Erling Haaland’s brace guides Man City to 2-1 win over Brentford

Manchester, Sep 14 Erling Haaland’s first half brace secured a comeback 2-1 win for City against Brentford FC. The Norwegian now has nine goals in just four games this season and extended City’s winning start to the Premier League season.

The star striker, whose braze took him to a dizzying 99 goals in just 103 matches, had to be at his clinical best to see off the adventurous Bees. The visitors took the lead after just 22 seconds through Yoane Wissa in front of a shocked home faithful in the Etihad Stadium.

The game started in dramatic fashion with an early opener for the visitors.

Lewis Potter crossed from the left into the danger zone with John Stones and Ederson both attempting to clear the danger. In the end, the ball ricocheted off Stones and into the air where Yoane Wissa rose highest to head home in just 22 seconds.

Haaland once again proved to be the saviour as the ferocious forward did brilliantly to swivel and shoot in the box in the 19th minute, following fine interplay between Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne, and his right foot crack flew past Mark Flekken.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson provided his fourth assist at the club through a half volley which found Haaland. He showcased his pace, power and predatory skill to muscle Nathan Pinnock off the ball before clipping it over Flekken to make it 2-1 for the home side.

"The second (goal) showed what he (Haaland) is all about. He used his body well and had a brilliant finish. It is a pleasure to play with him and hopefully he can continue,” said Jack Grealish post game. He further elaborated on his start to the new season "I've started three or four games in a row now for club and country, I'm starting to feel like I am getting that sharpness back.”

