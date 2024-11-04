ESFI Opens eFootball (Mobile) Phase 1 Registrations for WESC 2025

New Delhi [India], November 4 : The Electronic Sports Federation of India (ESFI) has officially opened registrations for eFootball (Mobile) Phase-1 for the Waves Esports Championship 2025 (WESC25).

Indian citizens are invited to register by November 11, with the main tournament set to begin on November 14. All matches will be held online, with live streaming for the quarterfinals and beyond on the ESFI YouTube channel.

WESC25 forms part of the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) summit. Its winner will get the opportunity to represent India in eFootball (Open) at the prestigious Asian Esports Games (AEG) in Bangkok, Thailand, organised by the Thailand Esports Federation and sanctioned by the Asian Esports Federation (AESF) and Thailand's Ministry.

Backed by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) is poised to make history with the inaugural WAVES Esports Championship (WESC 2025) organised by Esports Federation of India (ESFI).

This landmark event will feature exhilarating competitions across popular titles including eFootball, WCC, and BGMI among others. Beginning with qualifiers from September 2024 and running through January 2025, the tournament will culminate in a spectacular grand finale in February 2025 in New Delhi, where India's top players will be crowned as champions.

The 'WESC 2025' is gender inclusive, the Championship will be divided into phases offering thrilling gameplay across India. Participants taking part in the BGMI competitions will be playing as teams, while eFootball and WCC will feature individual contestants.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor