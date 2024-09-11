Essex's championship hope dashed after 12-Point deduction over bat controversy

New Delhi, Sep 11 Essex's hopes of clinching this year's County Championship title have been dealt a severe blow after the club was docked 12 points by the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC). The sanction comes following an investigation into the use of an oversized bat by Essex player Feroz Khushi during the opening match of the season in April.

The punishment, which has been looming over Essex for much of the season, was confirmed in a ruling by the CDC. In response, the club issued a statement accepting the decision, but there is notable discontent within the Essex camp.

In their official statement, Essex expressed regret over the outcome but stressed their commitment to upholding the integrity of the game and adhering to regulations in the future. The club also raised concerns about the inconsistencies in the regulatory process, particularly regarding the bat gauges used during the investigation, and will be writing to the CDC, Cricket Regulator, and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to seek further clarification.

"Essex CCC regrets the outcome and, although disappointed with the appeal decision and subsequent sanctions, accepts the charges of the CDC panel," the club said. "The club remains fully committed to upholding the integrity of the game and ensuring strict compliance with all relevant regulations moving forward.”

The controversy arose during Essex's second innings of their season opener against Nottinghamshire on April 6. Khushi, who had scored 21 runs at the time, was found to be using a bat that failed to fit within the umpires' measurement gauge. Umpires Tom Lungley and Steve O'Shaughnessy halted play to assess the bat, which became stuck in the gauge. Despite the issue, Essex went on to secure a commanding 254-run victory in the match.

However, the CDC’s decision to deduct 12 points from the 20 Essex had earned from that win has effectively ended their hopes of overtaking Surrey in the title race. With two rounds left in the season, including a potentially decisive final-round clash with Surrey at Chelmsford, Essex now trails the leaders by 56 points—making a comeback nearly impossible.

Essex initially lodged an appeal after the Cricket Regulator raised the charge. The CDC's 31-page judgement acknowledged that some of the gauges used to assess Khushi's bat "did not comply precisely with the specifications."

Despite this, Khushi was reprimanded for using a bat that did not conform to the regulations, although he insisted he had trusted his bat manufacturer to ensure compliance with the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) rules.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor