Estonia batter Sahil Chauhan smashes quickest T20I ton off 27 balls, breaks Loftie Eaton’s record
By IANS | Published: June 17, 2024 09:04 PM2024-06-17T21:04:34+5:302024-06-17T21:05:04+5:30
New Delhi, June 17 Estonia batter Sahil Chauhan on Monday produced an outrageous knock against Cyprus, as he ...
New Delhi, June 17 Estonia batter Sahil Chauhan on Monday produced an outrageous knock against Cyprus, as he smashed the fastest-ever T20I century off just 27 balls. In the process, Chauhan broke the record previously held by Namibia’s Jan-Nicol Loftie Eaton, who got to the three-figure mark off just 33 balls in February this year.
Chauhan, 32, hit a blistering 144 not out off just 41 deliveries and propelled Estonia to chase down Cyprus’ 191/7 in blazing fashion after the side quickly lost openers. The number four batter hit 24 boundaries in his innings, including 18 maximums, scoring at an astonishing strike-rate of 351.21 as he single-handedly decimated the Cyprus bowling attack.
He brought up his century off just 27 balls, bettering the previous record held by Loftie Eaton. Chauhan’s 18 sixes is also a new Men’s T20I record for a single innings in the format, going past Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai and New Zealand’s Finn Allen, who previously had the record with 16 maximums each.
Estonia now lead the six-match series in Cyprus 2-0, having chased down a target of 196 in the opening match of Monday’s double-header with three balls and five wickets remaining.
However, on that occasion, Chauhan could not have had a more contrasting impact with the bat, dismissed for a golden duck. The series continues with another double-header on Tuesday in Episkopi.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app