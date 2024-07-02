Euro 2024 and Copa America schedule: Round of 16 nears completion; Colombia face Brazil

New Delhi, July 2 The 2024 European Championship is nearing the end of the Round of 16 stage. Netherlands will take on Romania at the Allianz Arena and Austria will be facing Turkey in the battle of the underdogs.

This will be Romania and the Netherlands' second major tournament meeting, with the Oranje winning 2-0 in the group stage at Euro 2008. Romania has reached the knockout round of a major competition for the first time since Euro 2000, when they were eliminated by Italy in the quarterfinals.

Austria and Turkey will be 18th time, but it will be their first in a major competition. The teams met for the first time in eight years in March, when Austria won 6-1 thanks to a Michael Gregoritsch hat-trick.

In the Copa America, Brazil will be facing Colombia who are unbeaten in their last 15 games. The Selecao are second in the group but have virtually qualified due to their huge goal difference over third placed side Costa Rica.

Brazil and Colombia have faced each other 23 times with the former winning 13 times, Colombia prevailing only twice and eight matchups finishing in a draw.

Euro 2024 Schedule-

Netherlands vs Romania 9:30 PM IST

Turkey vs Austria 12:30 AM IST

2024 Copa America Schedule

Brazil vs Colombia 6:30 AM IST

Paraguay vs Costa Rica 6:30 AM IST

