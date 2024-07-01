Euro 2024: De la Fuente terms Rodri as 'computer' after impressive show against Georgia

Cologne, July 1 Spain breezed past Georgia in the Round of 16 with a 4-1 victory at the RheinEnergieStadion. Goals by Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Nico Williams and Dani Olmo catapulted the side into the quarterfinals.

Georgia opened the scoring in the game when a dangerous long ball across the face of the goal saw Khvicha Kvaratskhelia make a darting run at the back post. Khvicha’s run put enough pressure on Normand who ended up putting the ball in his own net.

Rodri pulled his side back with a well placed shot from outside the box which nestled into the bottom right corner of the goal.

Spanish Manager Luis De la Fuente took the time to acknowledge the importance of the midfielder in the Spanish side. "It's normal that after the goal, an own goal, there were some nervous minutes. But we managed to wrestle control back and the players read the game brilliantly. We were calm at half-time, there was no anxiety and the players knew what was needed.

"And then we have Rodri, who is a computer who makes everyone else play. He managed all the emotions and all the moments perfectly, which is a big help for everyone," said De la Fuente in the post game conference.

Rodri’s strike was Spain's first European Championship goal from outside the penalty area since 2000.

The win against Georgia set up a heavyweight battle in the quarterfinal of the tournament between Germany and Spain, the two teams that have played the best football in the tournament will be taking on each other for a spot in the semifinals of the tournament.

"With all respect to all the other national teams, we have the best team and the best players. Does that mean we're going to win it? No, but we will fight for it. We are up against a very powerful team in Germany. All teams have defects, though. No team is perfect.

"We have our tools and strengths and our weaknesses that we will try to minimise. Germany are a great team, with great individuals, some of the best in the world. They are well organised and disciplined. We just have to keep working like we have been, focus on our strengths and keep improving," concluded the Spanish manager.

