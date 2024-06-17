Euro 2024: Erik Janza’s late deflection ends Denmark vs Slovenia in draw

Stuttgart, June 17 Erik Janza’s deflected late strike secured a 1-1 draw for Slovenia against Denmark, cancelling out Christian Eriksen’s early goal in a thrilling Group C opener of Euro Cup.

The Danes took the lead in the 17th minute, capitalising on a momentary lapse in Slovenia's defense. A quick throw-in caught the Slovenians off guard, allowing Jonas Wind to execute a clever flick that found Christian Eriksen in space.

The Manchester United playmaker, making his 132nd appearance for Denmark, wasted no time in slotting a crisp low finish into the corner past Jan Oblak. It was a moment of sheer class from Eriksen, who, exactly 1,100 days after suffering a cardiac arrest in his country's opening game of the previous Euros, was pulling the strings in the first half.

Denmark dominated the early proceedings, with Eriksen orchestrating the midfield and creating several opportunities. However, despite their control, they couldn't extend their lead. In the second half, Slovenia came out with renewed vigour and began to challenge Denmark’s defense more frequently.

The second half saw both teams squandering clear chances. Jan Oblak, Slovenia's stalwart goalkeeper, produced an outstanding close-range save to deny Rasmus Hojlund, preserving Slovenia's hopes. Moments later, Adam Gnezda Cerin missed a golden opportunity to equalise, glancing a header wide of an open goal, much to the disbelief of the Slovenian supporters.

As the clock ticked down, the previously subdued Benjamin Sesko nearly changed the game with a thunderous 25-yard drive that rattled the woodwork.

Slovenia’s persistence paid off in the 77th minute when Erik Janza decided to try his luck from the edge of the area. His shot took a significant deflection off Denmark’s Morten Hjulmand, wrong-footing Kasper Schmeichel and nestling into the net, much to the delight of the Slovenian fans.

The final minutes of the match were tense, with both teams pushing for a winner, but neither side could find the decisive goal. The draw leaves both teams with a point each as they look ahead to their next fixtures.

Denmark will face a tough challenge against England in Frankfurt on Thursday, a match that promises to be a stern test of their credentials. Meanwhile, Slovenia will take on Serbia in Munich earlier that day, hoping to build on their resilient performance against the Danes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor