Euro 2024: France's Mbappe may miss remaining Group Stage games following nose injury: Report

Dusseldorf (Germany), June 18 France are facing the prospect of their skipper Kylian Mbappe missing the remaining Group Stage matches after he suffered an injury to his nose during their match against Austria in the Euro 2024 at the Merkur Spiel Arena, here on Monday night. The match saw the two-time Euro winner edge past their opponents with a 1-0 scoreline.

The game saw Mbappe suffer an injury after the French forward hit his nose on Austria defender Kevin Donsa which saw the France captain having to be subbed off. According to a report in The Guardian, Mbappe might miss the remaining two games in the group stage and will only be available for the side’s games in the knockout stages.

The French football federation confirmed in a statement that the striker has broken his nose and will be returning to the National team base camp and surgery is not needed as of now.

“Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose during the second part of the Austria-France held this Monday in Dusseldorf. The captain of France was treated first by the medical staff and Dr. Franck Le Gall, who diagnosed him with a nose fracture.

Mbappe will receive treatment in the next few days, but he will not undergo surgery in the immediate future. A mask will be made for him so that the number 10 of the French national team can prepare for his return to the competition after a period dedicated to treatment,” read the statement posted by the French Federation.

France have a huge game against table toppers the Netherlands in their next game on Saturday, June 22 (IST). Mbappe’s availability for the important game is in serious doubt and his situation will be closely monitored over the next week to determine his chances of playing against Poland in the final Group E fixture.

