Euro 2024: Jovic's last-gasp goal helps Serbia hold Slovenia to draw, recover from defeat to England

Munich, June 20 Luka Jovic scored a stoppage-time equalizer as Serbia salvaged a draw against Slovenia in an entertaining Group C clash in the UEFA Euro 2024 in Munich on Thursday. Jovic scored a last-gasp equalizer in the fifth minute of the second half added time for a 1-1 draw that salvaged a point for Serbia. Serbia had lost their opening match to England on June 17 and with this draw opened their account in Euro 2024.

Unchanged from the 1-1 draw with Denmark, Slovenia registered the game's first chance when Adam Gnezda Cerin shot straight at Predrag Rajkovic from just outside the area. The Serbia goalkeeper was called into action again soon after, blocking Jan Mlakar's low effort after the Slovenia wide man had broken clear inside the box.

Dragan Stojkovic's side improved as the first half progressed, Dusan Vlahovic flicking a header straight at keeper Jan Oblak before Aleksandar Mitrovic failed to make proper contact with a teasing ball towards the far post.

However, Serbia were fortunate not to fall behind late in the half when Timi Elsnik sent a fierce strike against the post, with Benjamin Sesko directing the rebound high over the bar. Oblak produced a fine save at the feet of Mitrovic moments later as the teams went into half-time on level terms.

Mitrovic was denied by another superb Oblak stop within minutes of the restart as Serbia began the second period on the front foot. Slovenia remained a threat on the counterattack, though, and Rajkovic pulled a leaf out of Oblak’s book with a diving save to tip a curling Sesko drive over the woodwork.

The deadlock was finally broken after the hour mark. Karnicnik regained possession deep inside his own half before laying the ball off to Elsnik, whose low cross was slotted home at the far post by the Slovenia right-back.

The 29-year-old was also in the right place at the right time moments later to deflect Mitrovic's shot onto the bar. Yet there was little that he or his team-mates could do about Jovic's thumping header past Oblak from a last-gasp Ivan Ilic corner, which denied Matjaz Kek's men a valuable three points.

