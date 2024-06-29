Euro 2024: Julian Nagelsmann defends striker Havertz, says ‘it’s not always about scoring’

Dortmund, June 29 Germany will be playing Denmark in their Round of 16 match at the Signal Iduna Park as the side will be hoping to reach the quarterfinals of a major tournament for the first time since the Euro 2016 when they were defeated by hosts France.

Much criticism has been revolving around striker Kai Havertz and his inclusion in the side as many are calling for the Arsenal forward to be replaced by Niclas Fullkrug, who has been a positive reinforcement from the bench.

Ahead of the highly anticipated game, German manager Julian Nagelsmann has shut down all talk regarding the striker's position, stating ‘Kai is an important player’ in the team.

"He has a clear job in a lot of games, which goes hand in hand with the fact that he doesn't have many ball actions because he should create space for others. Internally, Kai is ranked significantly higher than in the public," said Nagelsmann to Sky Sports Germany.

Havertz scored and provided an assist in Germany’s opening encounter against Scotland. Since then he has been unable to find the net in the remaining two Group Stage games. Niclas Fullkrug on the other hand was substituted onto the pitch against Switzerland and managed to score a late equaliser, sparking debate.

"For the striker, it's not always about scoring a goal. If you're substituted in and the opponent is already tired, you might have one or two more spaces. Kai is an important player for us," concluded the former Bayern Munich manager.

It seems as if Nagelsmann believes in Kai’s ability and will be hoping to utilize him in the tournament ahead. The side will potentially face Spain in the quarterfinals of the tournament if both are to win their Round of 16 matchups.

