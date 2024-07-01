Euro 2024: Kane hails Bellingham's equaliser as 'one of the best goals' in England history

Gelsenkirchen (Germany), July 1 England escaped the embarrassment as goals by Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane helped the side to comeback and win the game 2-1 at the Veltins-Arena in the Euro 2024 Round of 16 match.

On a night where not much was going England’s way, Jude Bellingham channelled his inner Real Madrid DNA and scored a brilliant bicycle kick at the 90+5 minute mark before Harry Kane headed an extra-time winner.

"That was one of the best goals in our country’s history. What a player he is. He has kept our tournament alive. He works so hard for the team and in the big moments he steps up,” said Kane in the post-game conference.

Ivan Schranz opened the scoring in the 25th minute when a mix-up in the English defence gave the Slovakian a clear shot from inside the box. England’s struggles to progress the ball further and create passing lanes continued.

English fans are not known to be the calmest bunch. The second half saw the fans boo their own side and were silent for a majority of the game. That all changed following the goal by Jude.

Kane stepped up and scored the winner in the 91st minute of the game. A header by Ivan Toney found the Bayern Munich striker, who converted the ball into the back of the net in the 1st minute of extra-time.

"With 15 minutes to go you wonder if he is out on his feet, but him and Harry Kane produce those moments and that is why you don’t make changes when people are clamouring for more changes," said Southgate to BBC 5 in the post game conference.

"I’ve said for a long time he is doing unbelievably well. I think I understand his world better than a lot of people. His world is incredibly different. He’s had an incredible impact even though he is only a young man. He will say things and react to things like a young man will, but can create moments that change big games and that’s what he has done here,” added the English manager.

