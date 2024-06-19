Euro 2024 matchweek 1 highlights: Ruthless Germany, young stars arrival and Mbappe dilemma

New Delhi, June 19 With Matchweek 1 now in the rearview mirror and the fixtures moving from opening games to potential knockouts are turning intense in the 17th edition of the European Championship. Here are the highlights of the first gameweek.

Are Germany favourites?

The Deutschland entered their home tournament with a huge question mark over their heads. The side has not been at the top of International football ever since their 2014 FIFA World Cup win and have had issues in creating and finishing chances. Despite it being their home tournament, many questioned whether the side will be able to gel together and make a deep run in the tournament.

The hosts answered all questions being asked in the first half of their game against Scotland as they led the Scottish side by three goals and went on to win 5-1. The youthful attacking trio of Musiala, Wirtz and Havertz were effortlessly controlling the game in the final third of the pitch creating and converting chances in impressive manner.

Considering Germany’s new found attacking identity and the support from the ever passionate German fans, the team can be hailed as one of the favorites to go all the way.

A new generation has arrived

Over the past decades we have turned to international tournaments to get our doses of the Cristiano Ronaldo’s and other stars of the world to enjoy them representing and usually scoring for their national teams. The 2024 Euros has seen an interesting turn of events as the next generation of footballers have stepped up and announced their arrival on the global stage.

16-year-old Spaniard Lamine Yamal, who has had to take a break from school and is also continuing his studieswhile on the training camp, became the youngest player to provide an assist in Euros history.

The records speak for themselves but what is even more impressive is these players are being cultivated into match-winners from a very young age. Arda Guler (Turkey) and Francisco Conceicao (Portugal) both scored on their Euros debut and led their respective side to victory in the all important opening game-week.

Jude Bellingham (England) and Pedro Gonzalez have already turned into household names and stars in their respective leagues which indicates that football may be ready to move on from one of its most illustrious period.

France and England struggles

England began their European campaign against Serbia and the Three Lions were nowhere near their best. The side looked too robust and were not able to play their free flowing style of play. If it was not for Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham the side could have lost points in their opening fixture.

Phil Foden who is coming off his best ever season with his Premier League club Manchester City once again ghosted in an England shirt which raised the question; Can the talented winger play outside of the extremely well oiled system of Pep Guardiola’s team?

France, on the other hand, struggled to finish their chances against Austria. Even Kylian Mbappe hit his chance wide after finding himself one vs one with the Austrian goalkeeper. The team won 1-0 through an own goal scored by Maximilian Wober but it showcased their inability to be clinical in front of goal.

Didier Deschamps' men will reportedly be without Mbappe for their important game against Netherlands and a loss could see them find themselves in trouble.

Mbappe has been the team's star goal scorer since the 2018 World Cup and his injury could prove to be a difficult hurdle to overcome for the French side.

