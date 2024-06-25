Euro 2024: Modric calls football 'merciless and cruel' after late heartbreak vs Italy

Leipzig (Germany), June 25 On the night when Luka Modric made history by becoming the oldest player to score in the European Championship, Italy scored a 90+7 minute equaliser to put Croatia's campaign on the brink of elimination in heartbreaking fashion.

Following the game Luka, one of the greatest midfielders of this generation described his emotions and feelings about the exit and labeled the beautiful game as 'merciless and cruel'.

"We kept battling right until the end but unfortunately football was merciless with us tonight, it was cruel. Above all today but also in our other most recent match when we conceded two late goals.But that’s part and parcel of football. Often it gives you plenty of smiles but on other occasions it makes you very sad as it did today," said a heartbroken Modric to reporters in the post game press conference.

The 38-year old has been Croatia's leader for the past decade which has seen the team reach the finals of the FIFA World Cup. Unfortunately for the side, they will not be progressing to the Round of 16 having not won a single game in the Group Stage. This was also potentially the last time we see the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner represent his country at a major tournament with the World Cup nearly two years away.

"It’s hard to describe the words for how you feel in terms of how I feel, my team-mates feel and what the fans are going through. Football isn’t always kind and the football gods don’t always necessarily smile on us but we should be proud of the way that we represented our country," added the Real Madrid star.

Although Croatia have not been officially eliminated, their qualification scenario is highly unlikely. Four of the best third placed teams qualify for the Round of 16 but Croatia’s two point tally makes the scenario extremely difficult.

