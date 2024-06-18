Euro 2024: ‘We have very good chance,’ says Nagelsmann ahead of Germany vs Hungary clash

Stuttgart, June 18 Germany’s second match of their home European Championship sees the team get ready to face a feisty Hungary team who will be fully motivated given a loss would see them eliminated from knockout contention in Euro 2024.

Ahead of the much-awaited second encounter for both teams at the MHP Arena, German head coach Julian Nagelsmann spoke of the difficult Hungary opposition that awaits them.

"Hungary are a very good team in transition, they have two strikers who are strong in the air. Szoboszlai is a big threat from set pieces. Orban has a very good timing with headers. We should prevent that. They have a clear attacking pattern. If we defend that well, we have a very good chance," said Nagelsmann to reporters in the pre-match press conference.

Germany on the other hand put the continent on notice during the tournament’s season opener when they slotted five past a gritty Scottish side. The attacking trio of Kai Havertz, Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala gelled in perfect synchronization and looked dangerous on every attack.

All cameras are currently on Toni Kroos as one of the best midfielders in football is playing his final tournament before retirement. The European Championship is also the one trophy that the German has not conquered in his illustrious career.

“Toni Kroos is still one of the top 3 players in the world when it comes to finding teammates in between the lines, creating chances and setting up goals. It's not easy to defend him,” added the German head coach.

