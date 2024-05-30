Europe Tour: Indian jr men's hockey team registers shootout win over Germany

Breda (Netherlands), May 30 Indian junior men’s hockey team registered a shootout victory against Germany, while the junior women concluded their Tour of Europe with a draw against Oranje Rood.

The junior men triumphed in the shootouts, winning 1-1 (3-1 SO) after Mukesh Toppo (33’) scored in regulation time. For the junior women's team, Sanjana Horo (18’) and Anisha Sahu (58’) scored in their 2-2 draw with Dutch club Oranje Rood.

After a quiet first half, during which neither the Indian junior men nor Germany could find the back of the net, Mukesh Toppo (33') scored off a rebound from a penalty corner early in the third quarter. The Indians held their lead until Germany equalised four minutes into the fourth quarter, adding excitement to the game. Despite both teams' efforts to take the lead, the score remained unchanged at the end of regulation time, leading to a penalty shootout.

India won the shootout 3-1, with Gurjot Singh, Dilraj Singh, and Manmeet Singh scoring. They concluded their Tour of Europe with a victory in their final game.

Meanwhile, the junior women's team played a quiet first quarter against Oranje Rood. Early in the second quarter, Sanjana (18’) broke the deadlock for India. Oranje Rood responded well, earning two penalty corners but the Indian defense held firm, ending the first half 1-0 in India’s favour.

Oranje Rood took the initiative in the third quarter. In their search for goals, Oranje Rood pushed India back, earning three penalty corners and scoring twice to take a 2-1 lead. The Indian junior women’s hockey team strove to level the score in the last quarter, achieving a breakthrough when Anisha (58’) scored in the final moments, ending the match in a 2-2 draw.

