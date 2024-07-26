Everton complete loan signing of Jesper Lindstrom with option to buy from Napoli

Liverpool, July 26 Everton have completed the loan signing of Jesper Lindstrom from Napoli. The Denmark international will spend the 2024/25 campaign with the Blues, and the agreement includes an option to make the move permanent next summer.

Lindstrom, an attacking midfielder who can operate in a number of roles across the front line, becomes the club's fourth signing of the summer transfer window following the arrivals of Tim Iroegbunam, Iliman Ndiaye and loan recapture of Jack Harrison.

Speaking to Evertontv after sealing his move to Goodison Park, Lindstrom said, "I feel very good. It’s amazing to represent Everton. This is a big club, with big history, a good stadium and, as I've seen, very good facilities as well. I’m very, very happy to be here and I feel like this is a good fit. I actually heard of Everton’s interest a while ago – not only from now but previously. England is very similar to Denmark so I will feel at home quickly. The people have been very nice and very humble. I’m really looking forward to getting started."

Born in Taastrup, Denmark, 24-year-old Lindstrom began his professional career in his homeland with Brøndby, making a senior debut for his boyhood club aged 18.

"I've spoken to the manager. It sounds as though he likes the way I play football and I can be a good fit for the team with my speed, so now I want to deliver. I know he trusts me and that’s another reason I’m here – because I need that trust from the coach and from my teammates. I’m ready to show them I can help," added the Danish international.

After two strong seasons – which included 22 goal involvements (11 goals, 11 assists) in 41 Superliga appearances – he moved to Eintracht Frankfurt in July 2021.

Lindstrom, who has 16 Denmark caps, continued to shine in Germany, becoming a key player for his new side and registering 12 goals and nine assists in the Bundesliga across two terms.

"It's going to be so good for the Club to be in the new stadium but the history of Goodison is special, especially for the fans who have been here for so many years. I think the new stadium will allow us to be on the best level and a bigger one for more fans to come. It looks amazing, but I’m very happy that I get to start at Goodison because I want to have this feeling of the history, what it means to the fans and enjoy that environment. I’m very happy that I get to play here and hopefully I get to play in the new stadium next year as well,” he concluded.

After helping Eintracht Frankfurt win the Europa League in 2022, he also caught the German side's first-ever Champions League campaign the following season, scoring his maiden goal in the competition in a 1-0 away win over Marseille in the group stages.

Napoli eventually defeated the German outfit in the round of 16 of the European competition before signing Lindstrom for a significant fee in August 2023 to bolster their Serie A title-winning side.

"Jesper is a player with very good ability who can operate in a number of different attacking roles, which will benefit us heading into the new season. He joins us with a range of different experiences. He is hungry and eager to succeed with us, and that's a strong starting point as we look to add more productivity to our attack," said head coach Sean Dyche.

