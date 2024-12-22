Everton hold Chelsea to stalemate in gritty draw at Goodison Park

Liverpool, Dec 22 Everton secured a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Chelsea at Goodison Park, ending the visitors’ eight-match winning streak. In challenging conditions, with swirling wind and rain, both teams battled to find rhythm, but the Toffees’ resilience at the back and Chelsea’s attacking intent resulted in a tense stalemate.

Chelsea, aiming to go top of the Premier League with a win, started brightly. Cole Palmer had an early chance, dragging a shot wide, and Nicolas Jackson’s near-miss was expertly saved by Jordan Pickford. The Toffees, while under pressure, stuck to their defensive shape, frustrating Chelsea’s attacking line. Enzo Fernandez was particularly influential for the Blues, threading a brilliant pass to Jackson, whose close-range header hit the post. Despite this early dominance, Chelsea could not break down Everton’s well-organized defense.

Pickford was the hero for Everton, denying Jackson on several occasions, including a fine save from a tight angle. The Toffees also had their moments, with Jack Harrison testing Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez, but the Spaniard was in top form, making crucial saves, including one from Harrison’s close-range effort in the second half.

Everton’s counter-attacks, spearheaded by the lively Iliman Ndiaye, caused Chelsea problems throughout. Ndiaye’s brilliant footwork led to a chance for Morgan Sanson, but his 20-yard shot was palmed away by Sanchez. Everton’s substitutes, including Jesper Lindstrom and Beto, kept up the pressure, and Ndiaye almost found the net late on, but his effort was blocked by Chelsea’s Tosin Adarabioyo.

While Chelsea enjoyed the majority of possession, it was Everton who had the better chances in the second half. However, neither team could find a breakthrough, and the match ended in a deserved 0-0 draw.

--IANS

