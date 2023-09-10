"Every facility is provided": IOA president PT Usha praises Chandigarh for hosting Indian Grand Prix

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha thanked the Chandigarh administration for laying the first synthetic athletic track in the city as India is all set to host the Indian Grand Prix 2023.

She took her X (formerly Twitter) handle to express her excitement for the upcoming Grand Prix which will held in Chandigarh.

"Chandigarh is all set to host the Indian Grand Prix 2023. I thank the UT administration for laying the first synthetic athletic track in the city. Looking forward to some great performances from our athletes," she wrote.

PT Usha attended the press program of Meet at Press Club, Chandigarh where she praised the athletic association.

"Today, every facility is provided. We are sending them to foreign countries, giving them good physiotherapies, sports science, medicine facilities, nutritional food...After I became the IOA president, I am so happy that our athletics is also becoming world-class. At the world level athletics is very tough to win and in that, we have started winning," PT Usha said.

She discussed India's place in the Olympics. She also talked about the synthetic track in Chandigarh.

"Government and association are supporting. There is a system for us now. Especially for the athletic association...Because of that our talented Neeraj Chopra just won the medal in the World Athletic. He's a world champion...After that 400 relay came in the final. It was a good performance. It's not that easy on the track at the World level," UT Usha added.

