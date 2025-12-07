'Everyone in India excited to have Gill back', says Steyn ahead of T20I series

New Delhi, Dec 7 Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn said the return of India vice-captain Shubman Gill for the upcoming T20I series, starting on December 9 in Cuttack, will lead to widespread excitement among Indian supporters.

Gill sustained a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata last month and underwent rehabilitation before being cleared by the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. Following India’s 2-1 ODI series win over South Africa on Saturday, head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed Gill’s readiness for the five-match T20I series.

“Sounds like he's back for India, so that makes every fan in India pretty excited to have him back,” said Steyn in a video posted by Star Sports on their ‘X’ account in terms of three things to look forward to in the T20I series.

Apart from Gill, India are also boosted by the return of seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya after a quadriceps injury sustained during the Asia Cup in September had kept him out of action.

Steyn also expressed excitement over the return of South Africa batter David Miller, who will be back in action after suffering a grade one right hamstring strain which led him to miss the T20I series against Pakistan.

“He's back for South Africa. Big hitting David Miller, he hits the ball out of the ground. I'm excited to watch him back,” added Steyn.

Following the opening game in Cuttack, India and South Africa will play T20I matches in New Chandigarh (December 11), Dharamsala (December 14), Lucknow (December 17) and Ahmedabad (December 19).

“Last time I watched South Africa play India in a T20 was in a World Cup final in Barbados. It's going to be a great thing to watch and very excited to be a part of it,” concluded Steyn.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor