Everyone must perform at their best in women's T20 WC, says NZ assistant coach McMillan

New Delhi, Sep 11 New Zealand assistant coach Craig McMillan believes everyone needs to do their job to the best of their abilities if they are to go all the way to the trophy at the next month's ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Sophie Devine will lead New Zealand at women’s T20I level for the last time in the upcoming tournament starting on October 3, alongside experienced campaigners like Suzie Bates, Lea Tahuhu, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek and Fran Jonas.

New Zealand have finished as runners-up in 2009 and 2010 seasons, while reaching the semi-finals in 2012 and 2016 seasons. "When they (Devine and Bates) finish (retire), they will go down as two of the very best that have played for the White Ferns and I couldn't think of a better way for two legends of the game in New Zealand to perhaps go out, maybe holding a trophy."

"I like the balance we have with the youngsters learning off the experienced players that we have, but what we need is everyone doing their job to the best of their ability and if that happens, you just never know what might happen come World Cup time," McMillan was quoted as saying by ICC.

New Zealand are in Group A alongside defending champions Australia, India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. "I think the expectations will stay within the group, but what I would say is that we're excited about the (T20) World Cup and the matches that we have in our group."

"We know that we probably won't be one of the teams that's favoured by many, but we're confident in the players and the group we have and we're really looking forward to the tournament," added McMillan, who only joined New Zealand's coaching group earlier this year.

He further felt New Zealand found lots of learnings from white-ball series defeat to England, and lessons from it will be implemented in the World Cup. "I think we learnt that there's work to be done to compete consistently with the top sides in the world and we obviously recently played England, who are certainly one of those sides that are in the top three (favourites).”

"But also I think what we learnt was there's plenty of talent and skill in this White Ferns side and how good this New Zealand side is I think will show very soon and I'm really excited by that," he concluded.

