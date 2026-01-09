EWCF introduces national team representation framework for Esports Nations Cup 2026

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], January 9 : The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) today introduced the national team representation framework for the Esports Nations Cup 2026 (ENC), the global nation-based esports competition set to debut in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November, by opening the application process for official National Team Partners.

The Esports Nations Cup introduces national team representation to the global esports calendar in a structured, recurring format. It complements the Club-based Esports World Cup by enabling players to compete under their national flag and offering fans an opportunity to connect with elite esports through national identity, according to a release.

National Team Partners will serve as the official national counterparts for the ENC 2026 within their respective countries and territories, with the responsibility of building and representing their national esports teams on the global stage. In partnership with the EWCF, they will coordinate team representation for the ENC, oversee and support national team coaches per game title, and coordinate with game partners and clubs within the ENC framework.

Beyond competition, National Team Partners will shape their national team identity through marketing, communications, and community engagement, and collaborate with creators, media, and public institutions to mobilise their local communities to build national fandom for their teams.

While National Team Partners are responsible for the organisation and representation of national teams, the competitive integrity and player eligibility remain governed by ENC rules and game partner-aligned processes.

Each selected National Team Partner will nominate a National Team Manager who will serve as the public lead and primary representative of the national team. They will act as the primary contact between the EWCF and the local ecosystem team, supporting coordination, representation and activation at the country and territory level, and are formally confirmed by the EWCF.

To support the long-term growth of nation-based esports, the EWCF will establish the ENC Development Fund, committing at least $20 million annually, beginning with ENC 2026. The Fund will support national team programmes by covering travel and logistics for participation in the Esports Nations Cup and by enabling promotional and fan-facing activities that build relevance, awareness, and engagement around national teams beyond the main competition, supported by the commercial, marketing, and operational capabilities required to deliver these activities consistently over time.

This includes support for training camps and bootcamps with structured fan access, exhibition matches and showcase events, official watch parties, national team tours, and appearances at major gaming and sports events

Further details on scope, eligibility, and implementation will be shared with selected National Team Partners as part of the onboarding process.

"The purpose of the Esports World Cup Foundation is to elevate esports and make it sustainable," said Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation.

"The Esports Nations Cup is a natural next step in that journey. By opening this application process, we are inviting trusted National Team Partners to help define the framework for how countries and territories are represented in esports with clear roles, aligned governance, and a system that works for players, game partners, and fans alike," Reichert added.

Eligible applicants include esports organisations, clubs, agencies, NGOs, national esports and sport federations and associations, recognised government-mandated entities, content creators, and experienced esports professionals with strong national ecosystem ties.

Applications are now open at esportsnationscup.com and will close on January 31, 2026. Submissions will be reviewed through a multi-stage evaluation process assessing governance standards, ecosystem standing, operational capability, community reach, and alignment with game partners' requirements.

The first cohort of approved National Team Partners will be announced in early 2026.

Competition Format:

The inaugural edition of the Esporta Nations Cup will feature 16 game titles played over four weeks with team-based and solo-player formats. At the ENC Finals, team competitions will feature 24 to 48 national teams per title, while solo competitions will include 32 to 128 players, enabling participation across a wide range of national esports ecosystems. To ensure clear, fair, and globally balanced national representation, each nation will be represented by one official national team per title and up to two players per title in solo competitions. In certain titles, qualification pathways may allow multiple teams or players from the same nation to compete at earlier stages to determine the official national representative.

Half of all participating national teams and players will receive direct invitations based on the competitive performance of players from their respective countries across the esports season in each game title. All remaining teams will qualify through open regional online qualifiers. Further details on national participation requirements, governance alignment, and country-level representation will be shared in the coming days as part of the upcoming Country Partner Applications.

National teams will be formed as distinct line-ups, bringing together each country's top eligible players in combinations not seen in Club competition, as full Club rosters will not be permitted as national teams. This approach ensures that national teams are built around merit, diversity of representation, and national identityrather than replicating existing club structures. All national players and teams at ENC's Finals event will be guaranteed to play at least three matches, providing an opportunity for national storylines and fandom to develop.

Further details on formats, qualification pathways, competition dates and game titles will be announced in the coming weeks.

Hosted in Riyadh in November 2026 before moving to a rotating city model, the ENC will be held every two years to provide a dependable structure for players and esports organisations, encouraging long-term investment in national team programmes.

