New Delhi, May 28 Former Australian cricketer Joe Burns has announced his intentions of playing for the Italy national team as a tribute to his late brother Dominik.

Burns, who played 23 Tests and six ODIs for Australia during his tenure as a national team player, was dropped by was not selected for Queensland's round eight Sheffield Shield clash with South Australia.

Moreover, he was omitted from Queensland's 2024-25 men's contract list. Burns now intends to represent Italy in the qualifiers for the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup.

The 34-year old confirmed the death of his late brother, who passed away in February earlier this year. Burns jersey number for Italy will be 85 as a tribute to his brother as it signifies Dominik's last jersey number wais for the people who I know will be looking down proudly from above. In February of this year my brother sadly passed away. 85 was his number in the last team he played (and his birth year) for the mighty Northern Federals in sub-districts.

"The days, weeks and months since my brother's death have been the toughest I could ever imagine. I’m not too proud to admit that it’s been a daily battle that I often lose. While a part of my soul feels like it will always be missing, I know this shirt will carry on his spirit and give me strength.It’s the hours playing as kids and connection with him that taught me to love this game,” read the emotional post by Burns on his Instagram account.

Italy are grouped with France, Isle of Man, Luxembourg and Turkey in group one with matches to take place between June 9-16 in Rome.

"I often reflect on the bravery and commitment it must have taken my Grandparents when they left Italy to start a new life in Australia. They found a way to make it work through adversity and this has always given me solace through life’s lessons. I’m so proud to represent Italy on our path to the 2026 World Cup. The fields of Rome may be a long way from the Gabba, MCG or our front yard growing up, but I feel like I’m coming home," he added .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor