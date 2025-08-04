Ex-India keeper Wriddhiman Saha takes charge as Bengal U-23 men’s head coach

Kolkata, Aug 4 Former India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has taken charge as the head coach of the Bengal under-23 men’s team, who had their first training session of three hours at the Eden Gardens on Monday.

“Stepping into a new chapter...Proud to begin my journey as the Head Coach of the Bengal U-23. Coaching is not just about giving instructions. It’s about building belief, sharpening skills, and creating a team that plays for each other,” wrote Saha on his Instagram post on Monday.

“It felt special to be back at Eden Gardens in a new role, working closely with a talented bunch of boys who have the hunger and the game. Looking forward to guiding, learning, and growing together. One match, one session at a time. Let’s make this season count," he wrote.

Joining Saha in the U23 coaching team are Utpal Chatterjee and Debabrata Das, who were present at the side’s training sessions alongside strength & conditioning coach Sabir Ali, video analyst Mukesh Sinha, physiotherapist Dipti Ranjan Parida, and masseur Mrinal Kanti Paul.

“I am not a believer in long meetings. It will be short and discussion to the point. We as a team must focus on our skills and help fellow team members. There shouldn’t be any individual goal. We just need to believe in ourselves and execute what we have done in the training session onto the match,” he added.

“There are heaps of talent in our boys. We need to select the best squad from the probables who will play for us in the season. The selection will be tough as we have so much talent. These boys have the skills when it comes to batting and bowling, and they know what needs to be done. We as coaching staff just need to give them proper guidance, channel them in a proper manner, keep a positive environment to get the desired results,” said Saha to players during the training session.

Saha played 40 Tests for India between 2010 and 2021, apart from featuring in nine T20Is. He also played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

While he had a runners-up finish with PBKS in 2014, where he hit a century in the final, Saha managed to be a tournament winner when GT won the IPL 2022 trophy. Saha had also been the mentor for Siliguri Strikers in season 2 of the Bengal Pro T20 League held earlier this year.

