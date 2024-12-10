Ex-Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita joins Hungarian side Ferencvarosi TC on loan

Budapest, Dec 10 Naby Keita, former Champions League winner with Liverpool, has joined Hungary's most decorated club, Ferencvarosi TC, on a one-year loan deal with an option to buy.

The acquisition of the talented midfielder is a significant move for the 35-time Hungarian league champions and 24-time Hungarian Cup winners.

Keita brings a wealth of experience and a winning mentality to Ferencvaros. The dynamic midfielder has proven himself at the highest level of European football. After shining with Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg, where he won back-to-back domestic doubles and was named Player of the Year, Keita made the leap to RB Leipzig in Germany. His performances in the Bundesliga, including a debut-winning goal against Borussia Dortmund, cemented his reputation as a top-tier midfielder.

In 2018, Liverpool secured Keita’s services for 60 million Euros, handing him the iconic number 8 jersey. Under Jurgen Klopp, Keita enjoyed tremendous success, including winning the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League title in 2020. Despite battling injuries, he contributed significantly to Liverpool’s trophy-laden years, adding FA Cup, League Cup, and English Super Cup honors to his name.

Keita most recently featured for Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga before making the move to Hungary. His signing represents a major coup for Ferencvaros, who are aiming to assert themselves not only domestically but also in European competitions.

With Keita’s vision, creativity, and experience, Ferencvaros fans have every reason to be excited about the season ahead. The midfielder’s arrival underscores the club’s ambition to continue its dominance in Hungarian football while striving for greater success on the European stage.

