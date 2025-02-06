Ex-Real Madrid and Brazil defender Marcelo announces retirement

New Delhi, Feb 6 Former Real Madrid and Brazil defender Marcelo has officially announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.

Marcelo represented Real Madrid from 2007 to 2022, departing the Spanish club with an impressive collection of 25 trophies. His achievements include five Champions League titles, six La Liga championships, two Copa del Rey trophies, five Spanish Super Cups, four FIFA Club World Cups, and three UEFA Super Cups.

Marcelo captained Real Madrid to their 14th Champions League victory in 2022, leading the team to a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the final. His attacking flair, skillful dribbling and leadership made him a fan favourite at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he played 546 matches for the club.

Reflecting on his time in Madrid, Marcelo shared an emotional farewell message on Instagram and said, "At 18, Real Madrid came knocking & I arrived. I can proudly say I’m a true ‘Madrileno’. 16 seasons, 25 titles, 5 UCLs, one of the captains & many magical nights at Bernabeu. Real Madrid is a unique club. Madridismo is an indescribable feeling."

"My journey as a player ends here, but I still have so much to give football," he said in a video. "Thank you for everything."

Marcelo also enjoyed a successful international career, representing Brazil 58 times. Marcelo won the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup, a silver medal at the 2012 Olympic Games and a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympic Games.

After leaving Real Madrid in 2022, Marcelo played briefly for Olympiacos in Greece, before making a fairy-tale return to Fluminense, the club where he started his career. His homecoming was a huge success, as he helped Fluminense win the 2023 Copa Libertadores, the biggest club trophy in South America.

However, his second stint at the Rio-based club ended in November 2024, following a heated argument with head coach Mano Menezes during a match against Gremio. After discussions with the club, Marcelo left by mutual consent, bringing his playing career to an end.

