Ex-SL player Dulip Samaraweera banned from Australian cricket for 20 years

New Delhi, Sep 19 Former Sri Lankan men’s cricketer Dulip Samaraweera has been banned from holding any positions in Australian cricket for 20 years following an integrity investigation, where he was found to have committed a serious breach of the Code of Conduct.

Samaraweera, who played seven Tests and five ODIs for Sri Lanka from 1993 to 1995, was facing an investigation after being accused of alleged historic conduct relating to a female player. He initially joined Cricket Victoria as a specialist batting coach in 2008, before being named as interim head coach of the women’s side in November last year.

"The Conduct Commission found that Samaraweera engaged in inappropriate behaviour that breached section 2.23 of CA’s Code of Conduct. The allegations of inappropriate conduct took place while Samaraweera was employed by Cricket Victoria (CV).

"The CA Integrity Department investigates complaints brought to it under Integrity Codes and Policies which also apply to State & Territory Associations. The Conduct Commission hears matters referred to it by CA Integrity.

"CA and CV are committed to providing a safe environment for all players and employees and the welfare of those subjected to mistreatment is paramount. We strongly encourage the reporting of inappropriate behaviours, which can be made directly to the CA Integrity Unit or via the Core Integrity Hotline," said Cricket Australia (CA) in a statement on Thursday.

Section 2.23 of the code refers to conduct that is either: (a) contrary to the Spirit of Cricket; (b) is unbecoming of a representative or official; (c) is or could be harmful to the interests of cricket; or (d) does or could bring the game of cricket into disrepute.

This year in May, Samaraweera, whose younger brother Thilan played 81 Tests and 53 ODIs for Sri Lanka men’s team, was appointed to the role on a full-time basis on a two-year deal, but quit the position in less than two weeks, and was replaced by Melbourne Renegades WBBL assistant coach Andrew Christie.

Samaraweera, 52, was in line to take up a coaching role with Australia A women’s team for their multi-format series against India A in August this year, but was stood down from the duties once the allegations of serious misconduct against him came to the light.

