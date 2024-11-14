Excited for IPL 2025 auction, I enjoyed my days with Punjab Kings: Ashutosh Sharma

New Delhi, Nov 14 After his breakout season in the Indian Premier League (PKL) with Punjab Kings in 2024, Madhya Pradesh allrounder Ashutosh Sharma is excited about the upcoming mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and is eyeing to continue his stellar run with the new franchise.

Ashutosh made his IPL debut in the 2024 season and played 11 matches for the Mohali-based side. He batted in the lower middle order and played some blistering cameos to guide the Punjab Kings over the line. He scored 189 runs in the season at a strike rate of 167.26 including 15 sixes and 10 fours. His best knock of the season came against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at Mullanpur when he smacked 28-ball 61, studded with seven sixes and two fours, to take the side close to victory.

Reflecting on his time at Punjab Kings, the 26-year-old has accumulated good memories and enjoyed his days with the franchise. "It was a very good journey with Punjab Kings. They treated me very well including the CEO and the management. I enjoyed my days in Punjab Kings," Ashutosh told IANS.

Ahead of the mega auction, Punjab Kings, who finished at the ninth spot in the IPL 2024 standings, retained only two players - Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh as they aim to build a solid team from scratch.

The allrounder is excited for the mega auction after his stellar season and is eager to continue his form with a new team. "I'm very excited for the upcoming IPL auction after performing well last season. It is a very good platform for me to play for India soon. In domestic cricket too, I try to perform whenever I get the opportunity," he said.

Ashutosh, who had his share of struggles during his early stage, has moved past that phase with strong family backing.

"In the early stages of my career when I came to Indore from Ratlam, I didn't have all the means and it was challenging. I think the hard work is getting paid off. The support of family has always been there since the start. They believed in me and especially my elder brother constantly supported me throughout my journey," he explained.

When asked about the team or captain he wants to join for the next season, the right-handed batter said, "I am not looking for any particular captain or a team (in IPL). For me, playing is important and wherever I will go, I will help them win. I just want to play and express myself."

Ashutosh believes that Rohit Sharma-led India will do well in the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia and extended his best wishes to the team. "We always play well in Australia so I believe India will win and everyone will do well on the tour," he said.

Ashutosh is gearing up for next week's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and sweating it out in Indore as Madhya Pradesh will take on Mirozam in their opening match.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor