Excited to experience the passion of fans: Dhawan looking forward to Nepal Premier League debut

Mumbai, Nov 27 Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has revealed his excitement as he prepares to take part in the inaugural season of the Nepal Premier League, starting in Kathmandu on Saturday. Top players from around the world are set to compete in the T20 League the final of which will be played on December 21. All the games will be played at the Tribhuvan University grounds.

Dhawan’s participation has grabbed the headlines in the Himalayan country and the Southpaw revealed what attracted him to the league.

"I’m excited to take part in the inaugural edition of the Nepal Premier League and turn up for the Karnali Yaks. Everyone has seen the passion that exists for the game in the country and this league will further help the game grow in the country.” the 38-year-old Dhawan told FanCode, the official broadcaster of the Nepal Premier League in India.

“With top players from around the world coming to Nepal, the young players will learn a lot from their experience. I can’t wait for the first match and the action to get underway!” said the left-hander who last played for India in a T20I against Sri Lanka in July 2021.

Some of the other players set to compete include Ben Cutting, Unmukt Chand, Ravi Bopara, Chadwick Walton, and Marchand de Lange.

A total of eight franchises representing different regions of the country will be part of the league. Kathmandu Gurkhas, Chitwan Rhinos, Biratnagar Kings, Janakpur Bolts, Pokhara Avengers, Lumbini Lions, Karnali Yaks, and Sudurpashchim Royals are the eight teams. In all, 32 matches will be played in total and the final will also have a reserve day.

Nepal has made rapid progress in international cricket in recent years. They were part of the latest ICC T20I World Cup and played some impressive cricket, almost beating eventual finalists South Africa. The league promises to be a game-changer for the sport in the country, with top local players getting to share the dressing room with international stars.

FanCode will be exclusively streaming the inaugural edition of the Nepal Premier League (NPL) in India. This marks FanCode’s continued association with Nepal’s growing cricket landscape, having been a partner for the Everest Premier League and the Nepal T20 League in 2022 and 2023.

