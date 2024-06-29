"Excited to have this opportunity": Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj on Paris Olympics qualification

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 29 : Ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024, Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj expressed his feelings on Friday after being qualified for the much-awaited marquee event

Srihari Nataraj along with 14-year-old Dhinidhi Desinghu will be representing the Indian tricolour at the upcoming Paris Olympics starting from July 26 onwards, announced the Swimming Federation of India (SFI).

"It is really exciting to have the opportunity to go back to the Olympics. It is something we have been working on for the past few years. It would have been able to qualify with the qualifying time, but it is what it is," Srihari Nataraj told ANI.

The 23-year-old spoke about the support he has got during his journey. He thanked TOPS and SAI for being supportive in his journey.

"I have been fortunate to be supported by TOPS. SAI has been supportive as well. Our federation has helped us compete in the best meets worldwide, and get access to sports science. I train in a brilliant facility, with a big pool. I have also been funded by Go Sports, who have been supportive as well. I have had a good amount of support for sure. It is great to see the sport growing," the Swimmer added.

The young Indian athlete further spoke about his Tokyo Olympics experience. He stated that he had a brilliant experience out there and met Tennis legend Novak Djokovic and also the Spanish football team.

"It was an exciting experience. I had been to some big tournaments before that in swimming, but that was an event where I could meet Djokovic, the Spanish football team. It was an experience I would never forget. When it came to the racing part, it was just another meeting for me. That is how I approach every race. There are a lot of learnings I have had over the last few years, not just the Olympics. I had a decent race in the Olympics but could not make it to the semis," Srihari Nataraj said.

In the end, he concluded by saying that he is someone who has confidence in his abilities and skills.

"In my best time, I would have made it slightly faster than my best time. I am a much more mature swimmer now. I am someone who has confidence in my abilities and skills. I have learnt to get better in things I was not as good at a while back but also improving the things where I am good," the swimmer concluded.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Nataraj will be competing in the men's 100 backstroke event while Dhinidhi will participate in the women's 200m freestyle competition, as per Olympics.com.

Nataraj played in the 2023 World Athletics Championships 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan, while Dhinidhi participated in the 2024 World Championships held in Qatar.SFI exercised their option to secure university places for both genders. While the World Athletics deadline for confirmation of university places to NOCs is July 3 and NOCs need to accept it by July 4, the names of both swimmers have been sent.

Nataraj will be making his second Olympic appearance after Tokyo 2020 while Dhinidhi will be making her debut.

Srihari Nataraj, along with Sajan Prakash, was among the first Indian swimmer in history to achieve the Olympic Qualification Timing (OQT) A times and secure direct quotas to the Olympics at Tokyo 2020.

Back then, a 20-year-old Nataraj finished 27th among 40 swimmers participating in the men's 100m backstroke event at Tokyo 2020.

Swimming competitions at Paris 2024 will take place from July 27 and August 4 at the Paris La Defense Arena.

