"Excited to witness next chapter of progress": Deepa Malik on PM-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi [India], June 9 : Former Paralympic Committee of India chief Deepa Malik has received an invitation to attend PM-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony and the former para-athlete called herself fortunate to take part in the oath ceremony.

Deepa in a post on X wished PM-designate Modi a "successful tenure" and said she is excited to witness the next chapter of progress under Modi 3.0.

"Honored to be invited to Prime Minister @narendramodiji swearing-in ceremony. His past two terms have been transformative for India, and I'm excited to witness the next chapter of progress under Modi 3.0. Best wishes for a successful tenure! #ModiSwearingIn" #viksitbharat," Malik posted on X.

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi will assume office as prime minister for a third consecutive term today. Alongside him, members of his council of ministers will also take their oath this evening.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA secured 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. In the 543-strong lower house of the Indian parliament, 272 is the minimum majority figure.

Notably, PM Modi is the second Indian leader to win a third term after founding prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Ahead of the evening ceremony, posters featuring the PM-designate have been put up in Delhi.

Around 1,100 traffic police personnel of the Delhi Police have been deployed, and an advisory has been issued to the public for the traffic movement route arrangements made for the delegates as part of the arrangements for Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi's oath ceremony on Sunday.

Several leaders and state heads of neighbouring regions and the Indian Ocean region have been invited for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony as distinguished guests, a testament to India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

