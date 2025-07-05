Experienced midfielder Souvik Chakrabarti signs two-year extension with East Bengal

Kolkata, July 5 East Bengal FC have tied down experienced midfielder Souvik Chakrabarti to a two-year contract extension, committing his future to the club until the end of the 2026-27 season. A cornerstone of the Red & Gold Brigade, Souvik has been part of the team’s leadership core since joining from Hyderabad FC in 2022. The seasoned midfielder has made 65 top-flight appearances for the Red & Golds, clocking 4,601 minutes. He has also registered a goal and an assist during his East Bengal stint.

Excited to continue his journey with East Bengal FC, Souvik said, “It has been a matter of great pride to represent this iconic club over the past three seasons. I have won the Super Cup

with East Bengal and experienced many wonderful memories. I will try to perform even better over the next two seasons and, as a senior player, inspire the youngsters to bring more success to the club. Joy East Bengal!”

In the 2024-25 season, Souvik featured in 28 matches across all competitions, playing over 2,149 minutes. He scored his only goal in red & gold colours in the 4-0 win against Bashundhara Kings in last season’s AFC Challenge League group stage match in Thimphu.

East Bengal Head Coach Oscar Bruzon said, “Souvik’s extension is not just about retaining a top talent; it’s also about honouring the heart, soul, and relentless dedication that define our team’s identity. He represents the club’s standard and culture both on and off the pitch.

Souvik’s contribution to the team is evident from the respect he commands from his teammates. His professionalism is a benchmark for any young player who aims to solidify his place in the team.”

In Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25, Souvik registered 66 recoveries, 21 clearances, 19 interceptions, 44 successful duels, 12 successful aerial duels, and a 78% passing accuracy across 1,560 minutes in 20 matches.

Commenting on Souvik’s extension, Thangboi Singto, Head of Football at East Bengal FC, said, “We are pleased to extend Souvik’s contract for another two seasons. A prime example of versatility and perseverance, he is a son of the soil who embodies the core values of East Bengal. Souvik is one of the few midfielders who have played close to 150 ISL matches. He is a great professional, and the youngsters can learn a lot from him.”

