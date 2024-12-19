F 1: Ferrari confident of Championship prospects with Hamilton and Leclerc, says Vasseur

Maranello, Dec 19 Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur expressed confidence in the team's decision to bring seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton on board for the 2025 season.

Speaking at Ferrari's traditional Christmas media lunch in Maranello, Vasseur revealed the seamless process of securing Hamilton’s signature and expressed his faith in his ability to contribute to Ferrari’s quest for a world title.

For Hamilton, the transfer to Ferrari marks the culmination of a dream long held since his early days in motorsport. Vasseur, who previously worked with Hamilton during his junior career, disclosed that talks with the British driver began over a year ago and progressed effortlessly.

“In 2023, we won more races than Mercedes, and the beginning of the season was good as well, so it wasn’t too difficult to convince him that Ferrari would be a good project,” said Vasseur.

“I think Lewis has had the idea of driving for Ferrari in his mind for at least 22 or 23 years. We discussed it back in 2004 when he was racing in the junior categories. Sometimes, it’s just about aligning the stars, and this was the right time.”

Despite Hamilton’s struggles in qualifying during his final year with Mercedes, Vasseur expressed full confidence in the driver’s ability to perform at the highest level. Hamilton himself acknowledged moments of doubt, notably in Qatar, where he suggested he was “not fast anymore". However, his strong performances in Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi served as a timely reminder of his enduring talent.

“I was never worried about Lewis,” Vasseur affirmed. “When things don’t go well in a team, it can affect a driver’s mindset, but he’s shown resilience. His performances in the final races of the season were proof that he still has what it takes. I’m confident he’ll bring that form into his time with Ferrari.”

The addition of Hamilton to the Ferrari lineup raises questions about how the team will manage the dynamic between him and Charles Leclerc. Both drivers are highly competitive, but Vasseur sees this as an advantage rather than a challenge.

“I prefer to fight for a one-two finish than for 19th and 20th,” Vasseur said. “Competition between teammates can drive the team forward, as we’ve seen with Charles and Carlos (Sainz). Both drivers respect each other, and I believe that mutual respect will carry over to Charles and Lewis. They’ve been discussing this for months and are well-prepared to work together.”

While pre-season testing of Ferrari’s 2025 car is scheduled for February 26-28 in Bahrain, Hamilton will likely take an older model for a spin at Ferrari’s Fiorano circuit in January, if weather permits.

“It will be emotional for Lewis,” Vasseur admitted. “He’s imagined this moment for over 20 years. But the emotion will last for one lap, and then he’ll need to focus on the work ahead.”

Ferrari’s 2025 preparations are on a tight timeline, with the official season launch set for February 18 in London, followed by the team’s car unveiling on February 19. After that, the team will head straight to Bahrain for pre-season testing, leaving little room for media fanfare surrounding Hamilton’s arrival.

“It’s a short preparation window. We’ll have four weeks at the factory before the first event, but that’s how Formula 1 is. It’s a tough sequence, but we’re ready for it,” Vasseur said

