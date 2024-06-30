F1: Russell finishes on top after Verstappen-Norris collision in Austria GP

Spielberg, June 30 George Russell clinched victory amidst high drama involving a collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in the Austria Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring on Sunday.

The collision was triggered when Verstappen, in a bid to maintain his lead, moved over on Norris as the McLaren driver attempted to pass. The impact forced Norris into an early retirement and earned Verstappen a 10-second penalty for causing the collision. This incident was the culmination of a tense multi-lap duel, during which both drivers had aired grievances about the other’s aggressive driving tactics.

Russell’s triumph marked Mercedes' first victory since the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix. Despite being under considerable pressure from McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in the final laps, Russell showcased his skill and composure, maintaining his lead to take the checkered flag. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz secured the final podium spot, finishing ahead of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, who overcame a five-second penalty for a pit-entry infringement to finish fourth.

Verstappen, despite the penalty, managed to finish in fifth place, holding his position as Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas was 23.7 seconds behind. The Dutch driver had appeared to be cruising towards another victory with a substantial lead over Norris before the race turned on its head during the final pit stops.

Both Verstappen and Norris pitted simultaneously for their final stops, but a slower stop for Verstappen and Red Bull’s decision to fit slightly used medium tyres, while Norris received a new set, set the stage for an intense showdown. Rejoining the track just 1.7 seconds apart, Norris rapidly closed in on Verstappen, setting the scene for the dramatic events that followed.

The two drivers engaged in a fierce battle, with Norris at one point accusing Verstappen of making illegal moves under braking. Norris managed to overtake Verstappen at Turn Three on lap 59 but was penalized five seconds for exceeding track limits. Their duel continued until the pivotal moment on lap 62 when Norris attacked on the outside and Verstappen moved back towards him. The resulting collision caused punctures for both drivers, effectively ending their chances of victory.

While Verstappen managed to limp back to the pits with minimal damage, Norris’s car suffered severe damage, leading to his retirement from the race. Despite the controversy, Verstappen extended his championship lead, which now stands at 81 points over Norris, heading into the British Grand Prix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor