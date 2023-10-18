F1: Toto Wolff backs Hamilton and Russell ahead of Austin following Qatar crash

Texas [US], October 18 : Mercedes boss Toto Wolff stated that it was disappointing not to score more points in Qatar after Lewis Hamilton and George Russell crashed on the first lap.

The Mercedes Team Principal supported the pair to move on from the incident as they prepare to return to the track in the United States Grand Prix this weekend.

Russell and Hamilton collided in Turn 1 at the start of the Grand Prix, with the latter attempting to round the outside of the former. While Hamilton's race ended in the gravel, Russell rallied to P4 despite starting at the rear of the field.

Despite his obvious frustrations, Wolff was eager to put the incident behind him and focus on this weekend's Circuit of The Americas action, which begins off the triple-header that continues with Mexico and closes in Brazil.

"We have a busy couple of weeks coming up as the season reaches its conclusion, starting with a triple-header in the USA, Mexico, and Brazil," Wolff was quoted as saying by Formula 1.

"The last round in Qatar was a case of what might have been. As a team, you never want to see your cars collide. It was frustrating to leave a lot of points on the table, particularly as the pace of the car was strong," he added.

"It was encouraging though to see how the drivers and the team reacted. Both Lewis and George know the team comes first and do not ever intend to jeopardise that. I am sure we will all grow from this moment. We're now focused on Austin and making sure we get the most out of each upcoming weekend," Wolff said.

Wolff also provided an update on the enhanced floor Mercedes is due to use this weekend in order to earn some breathing room in the constructors' title battle with Ferrari.

"It's always great to race at the Circuit of The Americas. There's a fantastic atmosphere and the city welcomes F1 with open arms. COTA is one of the most challenging modern tracks and a real thrill for the drivers," said Wolff.

"We'll be bringing a modified floor, which is the last significant update we will take to the track this year. It will hopefully bring a small gain but more importantly, is another milestone in setting our development path for W15," he added.

