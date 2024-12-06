F1: Williams drivers penalised five-place grid penalty for Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi, Dec 6 Williams Racing’s Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto have both received five-place grid penalties for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix following the replacement of critical gearbox components in their cars. The decision, confirmed by the FIA stewards, marks a challenging conclusion to the 2024 season for the Grove-based team.

"The Williams duo of Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto have both been hit with five-place grid drops for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after the team replaced gearbox components on both cars," read the statement from Formula 1's official website.

In the lead-up to the final race of the season, Williams opted to replace the gearbox cases and cassettes, along with the driveline, gear change, and auxiliary components on both Albon’s and Colapinto’s cars. These changes brought their gearbox allocations to six for Albon and seven for Colapinto, exceeding the permitted five per season under Article 29.2 of the FIA Formula 1 Sporting Regulations.

As a result, both drivers will drop five grid places at the Yas Marina Circuit. The penalty comes after a series of incidents that put immense strain on Williams' resources. Both drivers endured significant crashes in recent rounds, including in the wet conditions of the Brazilian Grand Prix and the perilous qualifying session at Las Vegas, forcing the team to repeatedly repair and replace damaged parts.

Williams has faced a turbulent second half of the 2024 season, and the latest setbacks further compound their difficulties. With the team firmly holding ninth place in the constructors' standings, they appear to be playing the long game, prioritising a functional car for the final race over grid positioning.

Despite the penalties, the team is determined to end the season on a positive note and prepare for the post-season test next week. Former Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz is set to debut for Williams during the test, a move that signifies the team’s ambitions for the future.

