FA Cup: Newcastle Utd come back from behind to beat Bromley 3-1

Newcastle, Jan 12 Newcastle United secured a 3-1 win over Bromley to reach the FA Cup fourth round, but they had to come from behind against the National League side. The Magpies, who have now won eight consecutive games, faced a tough challenge from a well-organised Bromley team, managed by former Newcastle goalkeeper coach Andy Woodman.

Bromley took an early lead in the eighth minute. Cameron Congreve, on loan from Swansea, scored a stunning 22-yard strike, beating Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. Despite their strong start, Bromley missed a chance to extend their lead when Danny Imray's shot flew wide after a dangerous run into the box.

Newcastle quickly responded, equalising in the 10th minute. Lewis Miley, starting his first game in nearly a year, played a perfect through ball to William Osula. Osula rounded the goalkeeper, and although Bromley scrambled to clear, the ball eventually reached Miley, who unleashed a brilliant strike into the top corner to mark his return in style.

Eddie Howe made nine changes to his starting lineup but kept several key internationals in the team. Despite dominating possession, Newcastle struggled to break down Bromley in the first half. Harvey Barnes and Osula had chances but couldn’t convert.

In the second half, Howe's substitutions made a difference. Anthony Gordon replaced Barnes and scored just two minutes after the restart, converting a penalty after Matt Targett was fouled in the box. Osula then sealed the win in the 62nd minute with a brilliant individual effort, cutting inside and firing home for his first goal for the club.

Newcastle remained comfortable for the remainder of the match, with Targett and Bruno Guimares also going close.

