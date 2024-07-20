Facing criticism and tough times are part of a cricketer's journey: Arshdeep Singh

New Delhi, July 20 T20 World Cup winning Indian team star pacer Arshdeep Singh, 25, believes that facing criticism and tough times is part of a cricketer's journey.

The left-arm fast bowler, Arshdeep played a vital role in India's T20 World Cup triumph recently. He was India's highest wicket-taker (17) in the T20 World Cup.

His journey was not easy though, as in the 2022 Asia Cup, he was brutally slammed on social media for his drop catch against Pakistan. Even when Arshdeep was picked in the squad for the 2024 World Cup, many expressed their dissatisfaction.

However, he silenced his critics with unplayable "in-swings" to unsettle the opponent sides in the 2024 mega sporting spectacle.

During the tough time, Arshdeep did not lose hope and kept his mind focused.

Speaking to IANS exclusively, the young cricketer shared his past experience and also lavished praise on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Excerpts from the interview:

IANS: It was a brilliant T20 World Cup for you, your bowling was appreciated by several legendary cricketers. How satisfied are you with your performance?

Arshdeep: Thank you for the kind words. It was indeed a memorable T20 World Cup for me, and I feel grateful for the appreciation from legendary cricketers. Personally, I am satisfied with my performance, but I always strive to improve and contribute more to the team's success. Each match taught me valuable lessons, and I am eager to build on this experience moving forward. There's always room for growth, and I am focused on refining my skills to perform even better in the coming future.

IANS: Previously following unfavorable results, in one match, you were not treated well by fans, faced a lot of criticism. How tough was that time? And now you are a hero, how as a cricketer you keep your head calm and focused?

Arshdeep: Facing criticism and tough times is part of a cricketer's journey. You have to learn how to be level headed when you are playing for your country at such a level regardless of the situation, be it good or bad. Since, fans love the game so much that it’s in their full right to have as many opinions as they’d like. The feelings run strong in our country especially when it comes to cricket. However, it was indeed a challenging phase, but it taught me resilience and the importance of staying focused on my game. During those times, I leaned on my support system, my family, coaches, and teammates, who helped me stay grounded and motivated.

Maintaining a calm and focused mindset is crucial. It is about learning from setbacks, staying positive, and giving my best in every opportunity that comes my way.

IANS: Your experience of playing under Rohit Sharma? What do you like the most about his leadership?

Arshdeep: Playing under Rohit Sharma's captaincy has been an incredible experience. Rohit bhai is definitely fully a bowler’s captain. He allows every bowler full freedom of executing what they want to do on the field. He has a unique way of keeping the dressing room atmosphere light and positive, which really helps in high-pressure situations. What I like the most about his leadership is his calm demeanor on the field. He always backs his players, giving us the confidence to play our natural game. His strategic thinking and the way he read the game are truly inspiring, and I have learned a lot from him about handling different match scenarios.

IANS: Now that Rohit and Virat Kohli are not in the T20I format, your thoughts on their legacy?

Arshdeep: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have left an indelible mark on T20I cricket. Their contributions have been immense, and their legacy will be remembered for generations. Rohit bhai’s explosive batting at the top and his sharp captaincy have set new benchmarks in the format. Virat bhai, with his consistent performances and relentless pursuit of excellence, has been a role model for cricketers around the world.

Their passion, dedication, and ability to perform under pressure have inspired many young cricketers, including myself. They have shown us what it takes to succeed at the highest level, and their records speak for themselves. Although they may not be playing T20Is anymore, their influence and impact on the game will continue to guide and motivate us.

IANS: How did the family support helped you during tough times?

Arshdeep: Family support during tough times is invaluable. My family has always been my pillar of strength, providing unwavering support and encouragement through all the ups and downs. Their belief in me keeps me grounded and motivated, especially when things get challenging. Knowing that they are always there, cheering me on, gives me the confidence to keep pushing forward. At the end of the day, nothing comes above the family bond and their love. Family is definitely all that you’ve got.

IANS: For cricketers, all matches are important, but which one was your most favorite?

Arshdeep: For cricketers, every match is important, but my most favourite has to be the recent World Cup final. Winning the trophy was an unforgettable experience. The atmosphere, the intensity, and the sheer joy of lifting the cup with my teammates made it incredibly special. It is a moment I’ll cherish forever, knowing we made our country proud on such a grand stage.

