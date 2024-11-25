'Faith rewarded, hard work recognised': Coach Jaswant Rai hails Arshdeep Singh’s Rs 18 crore IPL deal

Chandigarh, Nov 25 Arshdeep Singh’s rise in Indian cricket reached a new pinnacle as Punjab Kings secured his services for a staggering Rs 18 crore during the IPL 2024 auction in Jeddah on Sunday. Punjab used their Right to Match (RTM) card after a fierce bidding war led by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Delhi Capitals (DC), with SRH’s final bid of Rs 15.75 crore prompting Punjab to step in.

Highlighting the significance of the moment, Arshdeep's childhood coach Jaswant Rai emphasised the hard work and consistency that the left-arm pacer has displayed over the years.

"It's a great day for him, as he has been with the same team from the start and is still there. Punjab has shown faith in him. Initially, there was a bid of 16.75 crores for him. Later, they decided to retain him at 18 crores. This is a positive development, as Punjab has trusted him and brought him back, believing he will continue to do good work for the team. It was a very happy day, both personally and professionally. The reason for this happiness is his performance at the international level. He is currently the top wicket-taker among Indian fast bowlers in T20. Recently, he performed excellently in the World Cup and the South Africa series as well," Jaswant told IANS on Monday.

Arshdeep, with a base price of Rs 2 crore, became the first marquee player to go under the hammer. Starting with an opening bid from CSK, the stakes quickly escalated as SRH, DC, and Rajasthan Royals joined the fray. SRH seemed poised to bag the pacer at Rs 15.75 crore before Punjab exercised their RTM card, eventually securing him at Rs 18 crore, making him one of the most expensive players in IPL history.

This meteoric rise is a testament to the 25-year-old’s exceptional form. Arshdeep had a stellar IPL 2024 season, where he scalped 19 wickets in 14 matches, forming a lethal bowling partnership with Harshal Patel. His brilliance extended to the T20 World Cup earlier this year, where he claimed 17 wickets in eight matches at a stunning average of 12.47, cementing his place as India’s go-to T20 bowler.

Reflecting on Arshdeep’s journey, his coach attributed this success to years of perseverance and consistent performance. "His consistent performance over the last 2-3 years has finally paid off, and his value has been recognised. It's truly a joyous moment for him. It's a significant achievement for him. Last year, he was bought at the base price in the auction, and now his value has gone from Rs 4 crores to 18 crores. This is a huge accomplishment.

"Making a debut at the international level is one thing, but to sustain that performance and play consistently for a long period is truly remarkable. He's been playing in T20s for 3-4 years, and this is the result of his hard work and dedication. It's a well-deserved reward for him. Punjab Kings has made some key changes to its lineup. They have built a new team with a fresh captain, Shreyas Iyer has joined, along with players like Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, and Yuzvendra Chahal in the spin department. Arshdeep Singh is already part of the fast bowling unit.

With Shreyas Iyer taking over the captaincy, Punjab Kings have undergone a strategic overhaul. The inclusion of marquee players like Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Yuzvendra Chahal complements a strong batting core. However, Arshdeep remains the centrepiece of the fast-bowling unit, with the team expected to bolster its pace department further before the season begins.

“Punjab has made key changes, and Arshdeep is crucial to their plans. If they can add a couple of experienced bowlers, their lineup will be one of the most balanced in the tournament,” the coach added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor