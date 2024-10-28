Fans will be very angry if he leaves: Liverpool's Carragher believes Alexander-Arnold will join Real Madrid

New Delhi, Oct 28 Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid have made Trent Alexander-Arnold their priority signing of the transfer window this summer. Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes the wing-back ‘will leave’ the club at the end of the ongoing season.

"I think Van Dijk and Mo Salah will stay, but the more time goes by, the more I think he (Trent) will leave for Real Madrid. There is a lot of frustration among the fans if he doesn't sign a new contract," said Carragher.

"There have been players in the past like Steve McManaman and Michael Owen who have been at a Liverpool side that weren't very good. When Trent has been here they have been competing for everything, being top of the class every season. The reaction will be 'If you're a local player and you're competing for the league and the Champions League every season, what more do you want'? So the fans will be very angry if he goes," Carragher added.

Trent’s potential transfer may cause an uproar amidst the Liverpool fanbase as the wing-back is playing for his hometown club and a move away may be considered a betrayal. The 26-year-old is currently in the final year of his contract and Liverpool run the risk of letting one of their best players leave on a free transfer.

In a recent interview, Trent Alexander-Arnold admitted to having ambitions of winning the Ballon d’Or Award. Carragher believes Alexander-Arnold’s ambitions may lead him to join Los Blancos.

"When I heard that, what I thought was that you're not going to win it as Liverpool's right-back. Ballon d'Or winners usually go to Real Madrid or Barcelona, ​​that's where the best players in the world go," Carragher added.

