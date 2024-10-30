Fazel Atrachali becomes first player to achieve 500 tackle points in history of PKL

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], October 30 : Another day, another record! Fazel Atrachali - captain of the Bengal Warriorz has become the first-ever player in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League to achieve the milestone of 500 tackle points.

Fazel, who is fondly known as The Sultan, scaled Mt 500 in the match against the defending champions Puneri Paltan, in PKL Season 11, at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, in Gachibowli, in Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

Fazel is the captain of the Bengal Warriorz team and in the 4 games played so far in the season, he has scored a total of 15 points. Overall, Fazel has played 173 games in the PKL scoring 509 points.

The Iranian legend, who was bought by the Bengal Warriorz at the PKL Season 11 Player Auction. He is the most successful captain in the history of PKL and has led Bengal Warriorz in style this season. The Sultan has commanded the defensive unit with elan and has been one of the calmest and most assured figures in the season so far.

The 32-year-old is one of the most experienced players in the PKL, and has won the coveted title twice. The very decorated and dynamic defender was crowned champion in the PKL in his debut year, in Season 2 and then once again in Season 4, and was also a runner-up in Season 5. With the Bengal Warriorz, Fazel is aiming to clinch his third title, while the team is aiming to bring home their second trophy after Season 7.

Interestingly, Season 7 was Fazel's most prolific year, when he registered 84 points, and in Season 6 became the first player to cross the INR 1 Crore mark at the Auctions. In Season 9, he went onto become the most expensive defender in the history of the PKL when he was fetched INR 1.38 Crore at the Player Auctions. He has also won the Best Defender award in the PKL in Season 4 and Season 7, and is part of an elite group of players which includes Manjeet Chhillar and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh to have won the award twice.

Internationally, Fazel has won 4 Asian Games medals, which include a Gold and three silver medals, and also has a silver medal from the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup.

"I never imagined that one day, I would be the most successful defender in the PKL. When I started playing kabaddi, people told me I'm not good enough and I should try pursuing another sport. From that day, to this day, it's been 21 years. Now, I'm 32 years old and I have 500 tackle points. That makes me really happy because the first time I came here, nobody believed in me. I want to dedicate this moment to my family. When I came here, they had a lot of problems without me. I have two kids and they're always missing me. I want this dedicate this moment to my daughters," said Fazel Atrachali.

"Fazel is truly a legend of the game, and I'm delighted to see him reach this monumental milestone. He's not only an exceptional defender but also an outstanding leader, and we're thrilled to have him leading our team this season. Year after year, he has proven why he's known as the Sultan, and this season, we are reaping the rewards of his vast experience and leadership. While records are meant to be broken, I believe this one will stand for quite some time. I wish him the very best for the rest of the season, and I hope it's him lifting the trophy at the endan achievement that would be perfectly fitting for a player of his calibre and stature." said Apurv Gupta, Director of Contact Sports, Capri Sports.

