FC Barcelona announce signing of Euro top scorer Dani Olmo

Barcelona, Aug 9 FC Barcelona and RB Leipzig have confirmed an agreement for the transfer of Dani Olmo. The player will sign a contract with the club for the next six seasons until June 2030, and his buy-out clause is set at 500 million euros.

Although the exact price of the transfer is not disclosed by the clubs, the deal is reported to be worth close to 60 million euros.

Dani Olmo returns to Barcelona after an absence of a decade. The striker arrived at La Masia in 2007 from neighbours Espanyol and after seven years in the Blaugrana youth system, the man from Terrassa decided to further his career in Croatia, signing for Dinamo Zagreb.

After representing Spain at youth level, Dani Olmo made his debut for the full national side during qualifiers for Euro 2020, scoring on his first appearance. Since then, he has represented his country in the Tokyo Olympics, winning a silver medal, at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 and in the recent Euro 2024 tournament where he was the top scorer with three goals for the victorious Spanish national side.

The Catalan forward is known for his versatility and can play in various positions on the pitch and has done so throughout his career. Out wide on either flank, as an out-and-out striker, playing just off the striker or even in midfield are the options that he brings to a team.

Dani Olmo was one of the prized assets that RB Leipzig possessed as the Spanish’s stocks increased incredibly during the course of the European Championship and many clubs were said to be in the hunt for his signature but ultimately it was FC Barcelona that prevailed and signed their man. Olmo’s addition to the side is promising where he will be linking up with his Spain teammate and young sensation Lamine Yamal.

