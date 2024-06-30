FC Barcelona confirm departure of Felix, Cancelo and Alonso

Barcelona, June 30 FC Barcelona have announced that Marcos Alonso, Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo will not be extending their time with the Club after the loan deal for all three expired on Sunday.

The Spanish defender’s contract ends on June 30, as do the loan contracts for the two Portuguese players, who will return to their respective clubs.

"FC Barcelona would like to place on record their appreciation for their commitment and dedication, and wishes them all the best and every success in the future.," read the statement posted by the Club

The left back leaves FC Barcelona after two seasons wearing Blaugrana. He arrived from Chelsea in 2022 and played 45 games, scoring three goals.

Joao Felix arrived on loan last summer from Atlético Madrid and was a regular attacking option under Xavi Hernández. He played 44 games, scoring 10 goals.

Joao Cancelo arrived on loan on the same day as his compatriot, in this case from Manchester City. The Barça number 2 played right back before switching to left back in the second half of the season. The Portuguese defender played 42 games, scoring 4 goals.

The club is under new management as German manager Hansi Flick will surely have a new plan for the club and the departure of such huge names likely means the players will not fit into Flick’s game philosophy.

