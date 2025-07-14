FC Barcelona sign winger Roony Bardhji from FC Copenhagen

Barcelona, July 14 FC Barcelona have announced the signing of Roony Bardghji from FC Copenhagen. The winger is to sign a contract with the club for four seasons until June 30 2029.

Roony joins the Barcelona side for training immediately and is part of Hansi Flick's plans for pre-season.

Born in Kuwait, but a Swedish national, Roony Bardghji is just 19 years old and a right winger, known for his skill, speed, and goalscoring ability, qualities that make him a great prospect for the future.

As reported by The Athletic, Bardghji’s contract with Copenhagen was due to expire in December but the clubs have agreed a deal which sees the winger join Barcelona immediately.

Bardghji joined the youth system at the Danish side in summer 2020, after starting out at Malmo. His talent saw him quickly promoted to the Copenhagen first team in 2022, going on to play 84 games, scoring 15 goals and providing one assist.

One of the most in-demand young players in Europe, his rise was temporarily curtailed due to a serious injury that left him on the sidelines for almost a year. Despite this setback and having now recovered, his quality has been on show since his return.

As a wide player, Bardghji is known for his one-on-one skills, his ability to dribble past opponents, and his effectiveness in front of goal. His presence on the right wing can, therefore, make the difference and provide more dynamism. During his spell for Copenhagen, he won three Danish league titles and two Danish cups, making decisive contributions for team success.

Roony marks Barcelona's second signing of the season after the Catalonian side activated the 25 million Euro release clause of goalkeeper Joan Garcia from Espanyol.

Barcelona are coming of a wondear season having won the domestic treble with triumphs in La Liga, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana

--IANS

