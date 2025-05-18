FC Bayern Munich celebrate league title with FIFA Club World Cup in mind

Munich, May 18 FC Bayern Munich's men and women's team, after both sides clinched the league titles in their respective divisions, celebrated a football festival in the heart of Munich on Sunday afternoon as both sides got together for the traditional title celebrations with the Bavarian faithful.

Thomas Muller, who will be leaving the team after the end of the FIFA Club World Cup, reflected on his departure after a 25-year association with the club which has taken him to the very high of football.

"It was wonderful today. We were very happy that we ended the season with the Bundesliga title. I personally feel very good, very appreciated – eventually the time will come when it’s over. To be honest, I’ve been making my farewells for six weeks, I no longer know where to put all the pictures. I’ve obviously enjoyed all these special moments, but when we have two weeks’ holiday now, I’ll have time to let it all sink in. We're delighted to be at the Club World Cup and of course we want to win it,” said Muller.

Head coach Vincent Kompany, who made the monstrous jump from Burnley to Bayern Munich this season, was elated with his first major division league title and said it was important to prioritize the Club World Cup after the celebrations.

"It's incredible and I'm delighted for the fans and for the city. The season was fun, the lads gave their all, the energy was good - that's a good basis for next season. We'll celebrate and get back to work tomorrow. We have a bit of time off, the players have international duty - then we'll have a really good preparation for the Club World Cup. That's the priority and we'll prepare well,” said Kompany.

FC Bayern women’s skipper Giulia Gwinn, who is coming off leading the side to a first-ever domestic double, reflected on the opportunity to celebrate with the club as a whole.

“It’s a nice setting for both teams, standing outside again with the men and being welcomed. We’ve had a few chances to celebrate. And we’ve done so because it’s not possible that often during the season. That makes it even nicer at the end when you’ve achieved something. We’ve made history this year, which we’ve realised again today,” Gwinn added.

