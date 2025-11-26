FC Goa travel to Iraq for crucial clash against Al Zawraa SC in AFC Champions League Two

Baghdad (Iraq), Nov 25 FC Goa return to continental duty with a high-stakes trip to Baghdad, where they face Al Zawraa SC in a crucial AFC Champions League Two Group D fixture. The match at the Al-Zawraa Stadium, carries significant weight for both sides.

With four matches played, Goa enter this contest knowing their chances of progressing are slim but still alive and winning both of their remaining games is the only way to stay in the race. Al Zawraa, too, find themselves in a must-win situation, setting the stage for a tense, competitive night in West Asia.

While Goa haven’t had as many competitive minutes recently as their opponents, the team has trained with purpose and kept their preparation consistent. Their sharp performances in the Super Cup before the break, including wins over Jamshedpur FC and Inter Kashi, showed what the squad is capable of when they hit their stride.

Head coach Manolo Márquez emphasised the team’s mindset and the approach they intend to take, “It’s just the fifth game of the competition, and we still have small chances to qualify if we win both matches. We know Al Zawraa also needs to win, so it will be a difficult game. But we’ve prepared for this like any other match. Our intent is always to win, not to sit back, and we’ll give it our all.”

For Goa, this match is not only a must-win but also an opportunity to secure their first points of the group stage before returning home for their final fixture in December. A strong result in Baghdad would inject belief and momentum into their campaign at the perfect moment.

Winger Udanta Singh spoke about the team’s experience on the continental stage and the desire to finish their away schedule on a high, “To be honest, it’s a great experience facing some great teams in Asia. It’s the last game of our away matches, so we want to finish strong for our last away group game.”

As the Gaurs step onto the pitch under the Baghdad lights, the task is clear: fight with intent, embrace the challenge, and keep their hopes alive for one more decisive night back home in Goa.

