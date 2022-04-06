Fed Cup: Assam CM congratulates Hima Das, Amlan Borgohain on winning gold medals

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated sprinters Hima Das and Amlan Borgohain who won gold medals in the women's and men's 200-meter race at the National Federation Cup Athletics in Kerala on Wednesday.

Hima Das won the gold medal in the women's 200-metre race by 23.63 seconds. On the other hand, Amlan Borgohain set a national record by winning a gold medal in 20.52 seconds in the men's 200-meter race.

Assam CM expressed hope that the two ace athletes will continue their successful run in the coming days and wished them a bright future. Biswa Sarma also stated that he and the people of Assam are proud of the players.

Chief Minister of Assam took to Twitter to congratulate sprinters on winning gold at Federation Cup at Calicut, Kerela.

"Dhing Express does it again! Heartiest congratulations Smt @HimaDas8 on winning 200 m Gold at Federation Cup at Calicut, Kerela. May you sprint ahead towards mightier success. Best wishes for future races!" he tweeted.

"Congratulations to Assam sprinter Shri Amlan Borgohain on setting a new National Record of 20.52 seconds in 200 m Men Finals at Federation Cup 2022. You've made us proud with your remarkable achievement & surely the best is yet to come. Best wishes for all your future endeavours!" tweeted Assam CM as he congratulated Amlan Borgohain and wished him a bright future.

