Federation Cup athletics: Jyothi Yarraji wins second gold in 200m; Rohit Yadav bags javelin gold

Ranchi, May 18 For the second consecutive day Andhra Pradesh's 23-year-old 100m hurdles specialist Jyothi Yarraji hogged the limelight at the 26th National Federation Cup Athletics Championship, claiming a gold medal in the women's 200m here on Thursday.

A day after winning her pet event, the women's 100m hurdles, title with a new meet record of 12.89 seconds, Jyothi on Thursday outduelled the top 200m female athletes of the country, including 28-year-old Archana Suseendran, to win her second gold of the Federation Cup. Archana of Tamil Nadu clocked 23.61 secs to win silver.

Jyothi's gold medal-winning time of 23.42 seconds was better than 23.50 secs, the qualifying mark for the July 12-16 Asian Athletics Championship.

International javelin thrower Rohit Yadav also impressed on Thursday. He was steady in his performance and achieved a personal best of 83.40m to win gold. His previous best was 82.54m. Manu DP took home silver with an 82.95m throw.

Earlier, in the morning session, Uttar Pradesh distance runner Gulveer Singh added men's 5,000m gold to his kitty of 10,000m won on the opening day.

Gulveer Singh clocked 13:54.41 seconds, easily making the Asian qualifying time of 14 minutes. His statemate Abhishek Pal won silver in 13:56.32 secs while Harman Jot Singh of Madhya Pradesh finished third in 13:57.02 secs.

Results (All finals)

Men

200m: Amlan Borgohain (Assam) 20.83 secs, Animesh Kujur (Chattisgarh) 20.94 secs, Kapil (Haryana) 21.44 secs.

5000m (Asian qualifying time 14 minutes): Gulveer Singh (UP) 13:54.41 secs, Abhishek Pal (UP) 13:56.32 secs, Harman Jot Singh (MP) 13:57.02 secs.

Javelin throw (Asian championship qualifying mark 78.23m): Rohit Yadav (UP) 83.40m, Manu DP (Karnataka) 82.95m, Sachin Yadav (UP) 80.27m.

Women

200m (Asian championship qualifying time 23.50 secs): Jyothi Yarraji (Andhra Pradesh) 23.42 secs, Archana S Suseendran (Tamil Nadu) 23.61 secs, Himani Chandel (Madhya Pradesh) 24.23

5000m (Asian qualifying time 15:49 secs): Ankita (Uttarakhand) 15:49.49 secs, Sanjivani Jadhav (Maharashtra) 15:51.16 secs, Seema (Himachal Pradesh) 16:11.72 secs

Pole vault (Asian athletics championship qualifying mark 4.10m): Rosy Meena Paulraj (Tamil Nadu) 4m, Pavithra Venkatesh (Tamil Nadu) 4m, Baranica Elangovan (Tamil Nadu) 3.60m

High jump (Asian championship qualifying mark 1.80m): Rubina Yadav (Haryana) 1.80m, Angel P Devasia (Kerala) 1.76m, Khyati Mathur (UP) 1.76m.

long jump (Asian championship qualifying mark 6.45m) Ancy Sojan (Kerala) 6.56m, Karthika Gothandapani (AP) 6.31m, Nayana James (Kerala), 6.30m.

